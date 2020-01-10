El Paso VA highlights virtual care programs for veterans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso VA is highlighting its virtual care programs that are available for veterans.

Officials said it provides remote health care services to veterans, especially to those living in rural areas.

The VA said the tools could help veterans and caretakers stay on top of refilling prescription orders and scheduling appointments.

Officials with the VA hope the new technology will encourage all veterans not currently using the VA services to enroll.

“The veteran would need a smartphone with a camera, internet, and personal e-mail account, so we can send them a link with their appointment on the day of the visit,” said Sandra Rios who works with the El Paso Veterans Affairs Department.

Sandra adds that this type of care needs to first be cleared by a doctor to make sure their needs are properly met.