EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Funded by El Paso County, El Paso United is offering navigation services to connect County of El Paso residents to available resources including emergency food, childcare, medical services, and rental and utility assistance. The goal of these and other community programs is to further close the gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

El Paso United’s culturally sensitive and trained resiliency navigators connect individuals and families to credible programs and services to address their specific needs. These navigation services are important to address the long-term resiliency of the El Paso community.











Joining these resource navigation efforts is United Way of El Paso County’s community partner, A.Y.U.D.A, Inc, who will be providing telephone and in-person support for those interested in applying for rental and/or utility assistance. A.Y.U.D.A is a local nonprofit organization that aims to obtain better quality of health services for those living in the County of El Paso.



To be eligible for rental and/or utility assistance, tenants must reside within El Paso County but outside the El Paso City limits, experience housing instability (rental and/or utility arrears), have been directly/indirectly impacted by financial hardship during the COVID-19 public health emergency, have a household income below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), and provide supporting documentation as requested per program guidelines.



El Paso United brings together United Way of El Paso County’s community navigation services, including the Family Resiliency Center to assist individuals affected by the August 3rd tragedy and the Community Resiliency Center serving families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this initiative, United Way of El Paso County is connecting families and individuals to credible information and resources available in the community.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store