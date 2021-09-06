El Paso union groups hold Labor Day caravan

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The El Paso Central Labor Union celebrated Labor Day with a motor vehicle caravan of participating labor organizations on Monday.

The caravan started at 9:00 a.m. at the Iron Workers Union 263 Hall on Lockheed Drive then proceeded to Montana Ave. and then I-10 West.

From there, the caravan headed towards downtown, West El Paso and concluded near Borderland Rd where they held a celebration and breakfast at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers hall.

The El Paso Central Labor Union is the umbrella organization for 15 individual labor unions in El Paso County.