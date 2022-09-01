EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the train derailment that left one man dead outside of the Alfalfa Rail Yard in El Paso’s Lower Valley on Monday.

As KTSM previously reported, a local Union Pacific conductor identified as Mario Navarro, died after a train car hit him as it flipped on its side during the derailment.

The NTSB’s website says the following:

We are investigating the Union Pacific employee fatality that happened outside of the Alfalfa Rail Yard in El Paso, Texas on August 29, 2022. This is preliminary information, subject to change and may contain errors. Release date: September 1, 2022. National Transportation Safety Board

Investigators with the police department’s Crimes Against Persons unit determined that earlier, work was being done on a portion of the track and a derailment device had been installed in order to protect from oncoming trains.

At the time of the crash, the train engineer was given clearance to proceed however the derailment device had not been removed.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store



