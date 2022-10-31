EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners.

The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has been behind this initiative since its start and an advocate for veterans says this new name will come with a responsibility for commissioners.

“It will place a lot of responsibility on all of us because we do not want any gaps this is a kind of a recognition that requires us to follow up and make sure we got unprecedented incredible veterans.”

El Paso as always welcomed veterans and for county commissioner’s this new name means that their hard work has paid off. This will also serve as a new image for the borderland and pull away from the stereotypes that are common with the city.

“It displaces this idea or the stereotypes that of the border and the crisis and all these things that people say about our community.” Judge Ricardo Samaniego

Other members of county commissioners are excited about this new era for El Paso which is currently known as the Sun City. However, with this new slogan the borderland will be able to welcome veterans to a new home.

“Continue to support veterans whether its a homeless veteran or offering services through the VA that we can help them with or any other service, getting a job getting an education our veteran treatment court.” said David Stout, County Commissioner Pct. 2

