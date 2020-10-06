El Paso to be home to new distribution warehouse

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mayor Dee Margo says help is on the way as the Borderland struggles to recover from the economic blow of COVID-19.

Margo announced a $150 million distribution facility for TJX companies during a press conference Monday morning. According to Mayor Margo, the company which operates TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods stores will hire 800 warehouse employees and 150 manager positions over a five-year period.

“To be here announcing approx. 950 new jobs, shortly after the announcements of Amazon’s fulfillment center here while we are still in the midst of a pandemic, is further proof of my commitment to rebuilding our economy,” Margo said.

The Mayor said the company has pledge to pay salaries 18 percent above the norm in El Paso.

