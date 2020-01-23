El Paso teen shot and killed in San Antonio; family asking for help in bringing body back to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 15-year-old teenager from El Paso was shot and killed at an apartment complex in San Antonio, Texas last weekend and now the family said they need help to bring his body back to the Sun City.

According to our NBC affiliate station, WOAI-TV, the shooting happened on Friday, Jan. 17.

The teen’s family in El Paso spoke with KTSM 9 News on Wednesday. The family said Danny Hernandez moved to San Antonio with his parents in order to start a new life.

“He was just full of life, just living life to the fullest,” said Adrian Conejo, Danny’s cousin.

Adrian told KTSM 9 News that the teen was in a room with another teenager when his parents heard a gunshot.

San Antonio police said they found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound inside the bedroom.

The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, had originally fled the scene, but later turned himself in, officials said.

Danny’s family told KTSM 9 News that they rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

“I got there as quick as I could just to see my cousin fighting for his life and he didn’t make it,” Adrian said.

In death, Danny was still able to save lives. His organs were donated to 55 other teens.

His family said they want to bring Danny’s body back home to bury him in El Paso. The family said they need help from the El Paso Community. Danny’s family set up a fundraiser on Facebook to help bring his body back.

The San Antonio Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

If you’d like to donate to the family, CLICK HERE.

