El Paso Teachers union worried of shortage of educators amid return to in-person learning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In-person learning for some El Paso students began this week but it also marked the end for some careers due to fears of catching the novel coronavirus.

Celeste Contreras, whom had been a teacher and school counselor for 36 years at an El Paso Independent School District campus, decided it was time to retire after a week back to in-person teaching.

“The pandemic did weigh heavy, with the positive rate going up in El Paso,” said Contreras.

Contreras tells KTSM she loved her job, but doesn’t think she will be the only one retiring.

“I feel like other teachers in the district or administrators who have the years, they’re going to start thinking about retiring because of course you want to be safe and you want to enjoy what ever time you have left right,” said Contreras.

The President of the El Paso Teachers Association, Norma De La Rosa tells KTSM she thinks the same.

“I really do think there will be more resignations or retirements,” said Norma De La Rosa the President of the El Paso Teachers Association. “I believe that we’re going to have a shortage of teachers.”

KTSM reached out to area school district to ask if administrators anticipate a teach shortage. Only the El Paso Independent School District and the Ysleta Independent School District replied.

EPISD officials say they don’t expect to experience shortages. And, YISD officials say they don’t expect a shortage but have lost nine teachers since January 1.

But another EPISD teacher, who requested anonymity due to concerns of retaliation, said being back in the classroom this week has her concerned because she has a family member at home with a serious illness.

“They are going through cancer and chemo therapy,” the educator said. “I had two choices I could take FMLA or I could resign. I will probably go for the FMLA as soon as I can get the doctors notices and all the paperwork filled out.”

Contreras, who retires next week, said says she’s hopeful that a younger teacher will take her place who is less at risk for COVID-19.

“As I’m understanding there are people waiting to apply for my position so I’m hopeful that younger people will have an opportunity to fill these shoes,” she said.