EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local teacher takes pen to paper, writing a book about her roots in El Paso. Yasmin Ramirez is an Assistant Professor of English at El Paso Community College and a writer for her new memoir called Andale Prieta!

The book is a true-life story of Ramirez and her bilingual family growing up in El Paso. Hence her grandmother nicknamed her Prieta.

“Growing up with my grandmother. Sort of being around in this area downtown. I was frequently just walking around downtown with her and growing up with her because my mom was working full time. So it highlights the duality of growing up in this region,” Ramirez said.

Since her grandmother’s passing, Ramirez dedicated the book to the women in her families like her mother and her grandmother who raised her as single parents.

Ramirez says when you come to read her book she wants you to know what place she’s talking about.

“But if you’re not from El Paso, it’s great that you get to see an insight review on what the city is like and want to say a truer image,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez teaches English and Mexican literature, plus creative writing. Although she does most of her writing in the summer, she writes fiction and nonfiction. The English Professor and now author hopes to inspire her students with her work to which they can relate. Like the love, she has for her constant reading and writing.

Ramirez tells KTSM ‘Andale Prieta!’ first started as a thesis and took her about 4 to 5 years to finish. One piece of advice she gives to aspiring authors is to let go of that voice and self-doubt.

“I think the hardest part is sitting down and doing it. We have this illusion that we sit down and this muse comes and you know magic happens and really writing is just showing up every day and revising and editing and reading something being able to accept other people letting you know something is not working,” Ramirez said.

The release party for the book, Andale Prieta! will be located downtown at the San Carlos Building at 501 Texas Ave on Thursday, May 12, at 7 p.m. The party will include a themed menu from the book at the restaurant, two author openings, poet Abigail Carl-Klassen and fact/fiction writer Gigi Vitale and Yasmin doing signings and personalizing.



To know more about the Author of Andale Prieta! Yasmin Ramirez checks out her website. Plus order the book here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.