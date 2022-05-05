EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A longtime El Paso taxi driver is now forced to recover from his injuries after he said another driver ran a red light and caused him to hit a pole last week.

Roberto Maynes, a cab driver for the last 10 years, said he was on his way to pick up a fare by the El Paso Zoo near Paisano and Gateway North when a driver sped past a red light. He said he quickly tried to avoid hitting the car, causing him to crash into a nearby pole.

“As soon as he crosses my path I crash into the light pole there. I guess he noticed someone looking at him and he sped off,” Maynes said.

Maynes said he was sent to the hospital where he discovered he had a lacerated lung, neck injuries, and other bruises.

“Still today, I have trouble getting up or coughing, blowing my nose; It hurts,” said Maynes.

Maynes said he rents the taxi van from a local company but the van is now totaled, leaving him out of work. He also said he doesn’t even know when he will be cleared to return to work as he’s recovering from the injuries.

“It’s just a matter of when I get healed and see if I can afford the rents cause it’s like $150-$200 a week,” Maynes said.

His family created a GoFundMe to assist with costs from the crash and his injuries.

A life behind the wheel, Maynes was previously a truck driver and now a cab driver, he said he’s seen all kinds of reckless driving.

“I’ve seen ladies doing their makeup or drinking a cup of coffee but the worst one I saw was this guy reading a book,” Maynes said.

He said the crash brought back unfortunate memories of his brother who died at the age of from a car crash.

“I just want people to be mindful of others, at any minute something can happen and we can be gone,” Maynes said.

