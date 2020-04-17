El Paso Target employee tests positive for COVID-19; store cleaned and santized officials say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An employee at the El Paso Target store located on Sunland Park Drive in west El Paso has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials from Target.

The company said they are working with local health departments regarding the case and is taking steps to protect the health and safety of employees and customers.

According to Target, the company has communicated with the team member who tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee has been quarantined and is following all health department guidelines, officials said.

Target also said it has worked to deep clean and sanitize the store, and has followed the recommendations set by public health experts.

Officials also said that they’ve notified the entire store team and has provided them with the appropriate CDC guidance.

Target said it will continue to work to ensure the safety of employees and guests.