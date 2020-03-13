El Paso suspending all special programming

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The City of El Paso is suspending all special programming at parks, libraries, museums, and other locations until further notice, amid COVID-19.

Facilities and programs impacted include:

All Senior Centers are closed; all meals for seniors will still be available beginning Tuesday, March 17. Hilos de la Plata Senior Center will be operational only for County workers who prepare food for County Senior Center distribution.

Youth and adult sports programs to include sports tournaments are suspended.

Programs and classes offered at aquatic centers, libraries, museums, recreation centers, and the El Paso Zoo are suspended. Facilities will remain open but without programming.



It is important to note that there are currently no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in El Paso.

“These steps implemented out of an abundance of caution are intended to protect residents and visitors,” a City of El Paso release said.