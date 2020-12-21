El Paso surpasses grim milestone of 1,300 COVID-19 related deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported 16 new virus-related deaths on Monday, pushing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,304.

The deaths occurred over a period of about four months. All 16 patients had underlying health conditions. They include:

2 males in their 50s

1 female in her 50s

1 male in his 60s

3 females in their 60s

2 males in their 70s

2 females in their 70s

1 female in her 80s

3 males in their 90s

1 female in her 90s

There were also 357 new cases; active cases in the community now at 36,082.

Health officials said that 57,540 individuals, or 60 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City’s COVID dashboard at www.EPStrong.org.