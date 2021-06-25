El Paso Streetcar coming online next week

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Streetcar will be in-service for one day next week.

City officials announced the streetcars will operate on July 3, on Saturday, in celebration of the United States’ Independence Day. It will provide service across its stops between 4 p.m. and midnight.

There are family friendly events planned coinciding with the streetcar’s stops. Residents can enjoy live music between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Franklin and El Paso streets. Also, there will be a read and ride event with the El Paso Public Library at 10 a.m. on Glory Road.

Masks will be required when riding the streetcar, city officials say.

The streetcar has not been in service since last year due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

