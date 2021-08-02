El Paso star on mountain to flash 23 times in honor of Walmart shooting victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The El Paso Chamber will be flashing the star on the mountain 23 times on August 3 at 8:30 p.m. to honor the 23 lives lost on August 3, 2019.

The Chamber shared a post on Facebook encouraging El Pasoans to take part in honoring the victims. On August 3, 2019, a mass shooting occurred at a local Walmart, where police suspect a single gunman opened fire killing 23 people and injuring dozens more.

For those who are unable to view the star, the El Paso Chamber said it will live stream the lighting on its Facebook page.

