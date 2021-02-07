El Paso sports bar sees increase in ‘to-go’ orders this Super Bowl Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This year’s Super Bowl in El Paso is different from past years, as bars are still officially closed. However, bars with restaurant licenses can welcome football fans in for the game at 50 percent capacity.

Fanatics Sports Bar and Grill on Montwood Dr in East El Paso tells KTSM 9 News they have only been operating at 40 percent capacity and don’t plan to up the percentage for Sunday’s game. The owner says this is the eleventh super bowl since the opening of the bar.

“It’s definitely going to be different with COVID going on and the Super Bowl season,” said Monique Adame, the Owner of Fanatics Sports Bar. “But the food will still be good, and the beer will still be cold.

Adame says orders started coming in Sunday afternoon for to-go orders, saying the most popular order is the bar’s wings.

“This year we’re trying to focus on to-go’s with everything that’s going on, I know there’s still a lot of people that feel uncomfortable with large crowds so it’s really important for us that we try and take advantage of every business opportunity both in dining and to go as well,” said Adame.

Encouraging El Pasoans who plan to watch the game at home to consider ordering to-go from local businesses.

“Even if you’re not feeling comfortable going out to still visit our website and take advantage of all the different pick-up opportunities that a lot of the small businesses have and just try and keep it local and support us,” said Adame.

While more people may be gathering in their homes to watch the game, El Paso City officials remind the community that no gatherings over 10 people are allowed.

“You know we haven’t let up at all with our compliance. We still have a compliance task force out every single day. And of course, with Super Bowl weekend coming in, that’s of course of concern, so the teams will be out continuing their surveillances that they’ve been doing but paying more attention to gatherings,” said Assistant Fire Chief Jorge A. Rodriguez.