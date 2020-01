EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, Jan. 22, police began the investigation of a drive-by shooting on the 11500 block of Villa Del Mar Dive that happened at around 11 p.m.

The Socorro Police Department passed on the investigation to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit according to officials.

So far police have determined there is one deceased victim, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Socorro Police at (915)858-6986.