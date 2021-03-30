El Paso Sheriff’s Office says wanted sex offender captured

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office captured wanted sex offender Thomas Alfred Lenois, after he fled a transitional center in Horizon.

He was wanted after escaping the El Paso Transitional Living Center on Horizon Boulevard. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety in Chambers County took Lenois into custody.

He was booked in the Chambers County Jail.

Lenois was convicted on a sexual assault of the first degree out of the state of Connecticut after attacking a 17-year-old woman.

County officials say he is on parole for sex offenders duty to register life/annually.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Eastlake Marketplace development remains underway, plans more shopping space construction in near future

Healing power of music: brain tumor survivor creates EDM tracks

Hundreds of unaccompanied migrant boys expected to arrive at Fort Bliss

Elderly suicide on the rise

Przewalski's Horses Conservation Efforts at El Paso Zoo

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link