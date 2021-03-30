El Paso Sheriff’s Office says wanted sex offender captured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office captured wanted sex offender Thomas Alfred Lenois, after he fled a transitional center in Horizon.

He was wanted after escaping the El Paso Transitional Living Center on Horizon Boulevard. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety in Chambers County took Lenois into custody.

He was booked in the Chambers County Jail.

Lenois was convicted on a sexual assault of the first degree out of the state of Connecticut after attacking a 17-year-old woman.

County officials say he is on parole for sex offenders duty to register life/annually.