El Paso Sheriff’s Office investigating owner who abandoned dog in hospital

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says a woman allegedly abandoned a dog in the lobby of a hospital in East EL Paso.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were dispatched to the hosp8ital because an unidentified woman had left the dog after claiming it had an obstruction in its throat.

Police say the woman then returned to her vehicle “in a hurry” and drove off in a blue passenger vehicle. The canine was in good health and there was no obstruction, a news release says.

The sheriff’s office urges the public to call (915)-832-4408 or (915)538-2185 if an individual has knowledge of the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Mutt Mondays: Fosters Needed

Name of fallen police officer yet to be added to overpass dedicated in his memory

El Pasoans celebrate water lantern festival

Juneteenth in El Paso

Families unable to cross the border embrace across the Rio Grande during Hugs Not Walls event

KTSM 9 News

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link