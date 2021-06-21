El Paso Sheriff’s Office investigating owner who abandoned dog in hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says a woman allegedly abandoned a dog in the lobby of a hospital in East EL Paso.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were dispatched to the hosp8ital because an unidentified woman had left the dog after claiming it had an obstruction in its throat.

Police say the woman then returned to her vehicle “in a hurry” and drove off in a blue passenger vehicle. The canine was in good health and there was no obstruction, a news release says.

The sheriff’s office urges the public to call (915)-832-4408 or (915)538-2185 if an individual has knowledge of the incident.