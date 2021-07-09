El Paso sheriff’s deputies arrest woman for animal cruelty

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman after she allegedly did not care for her dogs in high temperatures.

Esther Rueda, who is charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, was arrested on Thursday on a $10,000 bond at the El Paso County Detention Facility. Police claim she admitted to detectives that she failed to provide care for her dogs.

Police say they were dispatched to 700 block of Plazer in Horizon City after neighbors claim they saw a a large grey and white canine lying on its side motionless in the middle of the day. The dog was laying on Rueda’s front lawn, a news release says.

Deputies saw two buckets with no food or water and requested an animal welfare unit to check the property. The unit located two other dogs on the property with no food or water.

“The dogs did not have proper shelter and had dug multiple holes in the ground to help cool off,” the news release said. “Dogs also seemed very dehydrated and were excessively panting from the high temperature.”

