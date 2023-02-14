EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There’s a new Queen of Hearts in the Sun City!

Various senior centers across El Paso held a Valentine’s Day Queen’s Coronation Dance on Tuesday.

Some of the senior centers participating included the Pavo Real Senior, the Wellington Chew Senior Center and the Happiness Senior Center.

KTSM spoke with Rafaela Josh who was presented with her crown and sash and she described how honored she felt to represent her senior center, Wellington Chew, as queen of the Valentine’s Day Dance.

“I feel like the most beautiful woman in the world, I feel proud to represent the wellington chew senior center for more than 30 years,” Josh said.

Rafaela went on to thank the senior center and all those who work there, calling them her family.