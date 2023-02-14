EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There’s a new Queen of Hearts in the Sun City!
Various senior centers across El Paso held a Valentine’s Day Queen’s Coronation Dance on Tuesday.
Some of the senior centers participating included the Pavo Real Senior, the Wellington Chew Senior Center and the Happiness Senior Center.
KTSM spoke with Rafaela Josh who was presented with her crown and sash and she described how honored she felt to represent her senior center, Wellington Chew, as queen of the Valentine’s Day Dance.
“I feel like the most beautiful woman in the world, I feel proud to represent the wellington chew senior center for more than 30 years,” Josh said.
Rafaela went on to thank the senior center and all those who work there, calling them her family.
- Expected high winds force delayed start at White Sands Missile Range
- El Paso senior centers celebrate Valentine’s Day
- Video: Wisconsin woman accused of decapitating boyfriend attacks own attorney in court
- NM State basketball coach Heiar fired in wake of hazing allegations
- Biden pays tribute to Feinstein: ‘One of the very best’ senators I ever served with
- Woman arrested after Border Patrol finds 360lbs of marijuana in vehicle with her child