El Paso sees spike in COVID-19 cases once again; over 3,000 active cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health reports 174 new cases and 2 delayed cases, Monday morning.

Unfortunately, two more people have died from the virus. Both were females in their 90s with underlying conditions, a release said.

The death toll in El Paso now at 491.

Today’s reported case numbers mark the third-straight day that El Paso has reported cases in the triple digits.

So far, there have been 22,652 positive cases in the borderland, and 18,895 recoveries.

For the first time since August, El Paso reports more than 3,000 active cases.

