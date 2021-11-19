El Paso Sector Agents snag 60+ Pounds of Meth

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This week, El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents seized over 60 pounds of

methamphetamine in a vehicle traveling on New Mexico Highway 70.

On Monday, November 15, officials say a black Nissan sedan with Mexican license plates was stopped at the Border Patrol’s Alamogordo Checkpoint on Highway 70.

Agents assigned to the checkpoint found 51 separate packages of methamphetamine that were wrapped in brown plastic, hidden throughout the vehicle.

“Border Patrol Agents assigned to immigration checkpoint operations have the vital responsibility of interdicting persons who have entered our country illegally attempting to egress away from the border area further into the United States…while exercising this authority, our Border Patrol Agents regularly seize narcotics quickly disrupting the illicit activity by Transnational Criminal Organizations operating in our West Texas and New Mexico region.” El Paso Sector Border Patrol

Chief Gloria I. Chavez

Officials say this is one more example of an upward trend of hard narcotics being discovered at U.S. Border

Patrol Checkpoints.

In Fiscal Year 2021, 802 pounds of methamphetamine was encountered in the El Paso Sector. In total, the El Paso Sector has seen over a 133 percent increase in methamphetamine seizures compared to prior years.

Since FY 2022 began in October, 34 pounds of methamphetamine has been seized in the El Paso Sector.

