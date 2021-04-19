El Paso school districts say no proms this year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso school districts say they are not planning to allow in-person proms this year due to safety and health concerns related to the global pandemic.

El Paso Independent School District officials says parents are being informed that prom-like events are not sanctioned and urge the public to observe recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

EPISD officials say personnel from the district will not participate in any such events to provide safety and security.

The Ysleta Independent School District also says it is not allowing proms this year due to safety concerns. Parents and staff in YISD are encouraged to observe and follow recommendations from the CDC, district officials say.

“The Ysleta Independent School District has made the decision to not allow nay prom or prom-like events for the safety and health of our students and staff,” the district said in a statement.

KTSM 9 News reached out to local districts after school district officials in Las Cruces said hundreds of students attended a “secret prom” at a private residence.

Students at Mayfield High School were told they would participate in virtual classes until April 26. But the school district recently announced they will be allowed to return to class this week.

In El Paso, an event venue called Grace Gardens announced it is hosting a prom for high school seniors in the area on May 7. The venue is inviting seniors who graduated last year and who will graduate this year.

