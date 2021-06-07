El Paso school districts returning to face-to-face instruction in the Fall

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, pre-kindergarten teacher Sarah McCarthy works with a student at Dawes Elementary in Chicago. President Joe Biden says he wants most schools serving kindergarten through eighth grade to reopen by late April 2021. But even if that happens, many schools in urban areas that serve high concentrations […]

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two of El Paso largest school districts will return to face-to-face instruction in the Fall and one is conducting public hearings ahead of its decision.

Officials with the El Paso Independent School District and Ysleta Independent School District say instruction returns to normal as the state did not provide funding for virtual learning.

“As you may know, House Bill 1468, the Bill that would have allowed school districts to offer virtual learning options to students this Fall, failed in the legislative session,” a statement from EPISD said. “Although EPISD applied for, was awarded authorization, and planned to offer the option, such was contingent upon the House Bill`s passage.”

YISD officials gave a similar response.

“We believe the best opportunity for our students is to learn in person with their teachers on our YISD campuses. During the legislative session, it was determined that school districts will not be allowed to offer a remote learning option in the 2021-2022 school year. Therefore, we look forward to having all of our students return to face-to-face learning,” a statement from YISD said.

Socorro Independent School District officials say they are continuing community meetings for feedback from the parents before making final decisions.

“The final plan will be presented for approval by the Board on June 15.”

