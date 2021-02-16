El Paso school boards set for May 1 election, YISD incumbents see no challengers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The stage is set for local school board races and many are lining up to represent the interests of their communities and ensure a better future for younger generations.

Elections for school board will be held on May 1. Area school districts closed their filing periods for candidates last Friday.

The Ysleta Independent School District will stick with its current leadership in four positions. No challengers have signed up to compete against incumbents Shane Haggerty, Cruz A. Ochoa Jr., Carlos Bustillos and Kathryn Lucero, according to the YISD website.

El Paso Independent School District board trustees Bob Geske and Chuck Taylor do not appear to be running for reelection, according to the district’s website. Trustees Josh Acevedo and Diane M. Dye will be competing to keep their seats on the school board.

In the District 1 race, candidates Leah Hanany, Jennie Tipton Lasley, Arturo Dominguez and Kirstin J. Perez will compete for Geske’s seat.

In District 3, Acevedo will face challengers Leslie Hoard and Cindy Hernandez.

In District 4, Dye will face challengers Fainot Pierre, Betty Ann Halliburton, Frances De Santos Whitaker and Claudia Soto.

In District 5, candidates Stephen W. Hayes Sr., Vanessa Betts, Willeta I. Corbett, Israel Irrobali and Jerome Tilghman will compete for Taylor’s seat.

Socorro Independent School District board trustees Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Najera, Angelica Rodriguez, Paul Guerra and Gary Gandara are in races to keep their seat. Each faces at least one challenger.