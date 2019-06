EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is the number one city to live in for people who have a passion for rock climbing, according to livibality.com.

The border city made to the list because of Hueco Tanks, which is known for world-class bouldering.

According to the website the Franklin Mountain State Park provides great sport climbing and top roping.

The website also mentions that the sun city has a rich culture, food and hip neighborhoods.