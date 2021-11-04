El Paso Rhinos ready for a busy November

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Rhinos are set to drop the puck on a very busy November, starting with a Dia de los Muertos themed series presented by DeadBeach Brewery this weekend.

On Thursday, club officials shared that the games on Friday and Saturday (7 p.m.) against the Odessa

Jackalopes, El Paso’s NAHL team will wear Dia de los Muertos themed jerseys that will be auctioned off

starting on Friday at 9 am.

Entering the series, the Rhinos have rolled off two wins, while Odessa sits atop the South Division with ten total wins.

The NA3HL Rhinos will travel to Lafayette this weekend, before the Drillers come to the Sun City for a

three-game series on November 12, 13, and 14.

The Drillers are third in the South Division, with only two more wins than the Rhinos, who are currently ranked fourth in the division.

To finish off the month, the Rhinos’ NAHL team will play Shreveport on November 19 and 20,

New Mexico on November 24, and Amarillo on November 26 and 27.

For all home games, the puck drops at the El Paso County Events Center at 7 pm for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday games and 4:30 pm for Sunday games.

Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or the Coliseum Box Office. For details regarding ticketing, please call 915-533-9899.

