EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Rhinos hockey team in El Paso, Texas has made it to the final four in the Kraft Hockeyville online tournament.

Starting Saturday, August 29, at 5 a.m., fans will be able to vote at KraftHockeyville.com to help the Rhinos win $150,000 in rink repairs and the opportunity to host an NHL game!

Voting is unlimited and ends Sunday at 9 a.m.

The Rhinos are the only team in Texas to make it to the final four!