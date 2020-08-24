El Paso restaurant starts online cooking classes to stay afloat during pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rulis’ International Kitchen is changing its services during the pandemic to stay afloat. It’s giving El Pasoans the opportunity to cook restaurant-style meals from home.

Only a few tables are available for dine-in at Rulis’ International Kitchen. However, the extra space has now been converted into a “grab and go” market with fresh locally grown produce. Cooking tutorial videos can also be found on the restaurant’s Facebook page with ideas on how to cook that produce.

Chef Raul Gonzalez wants to take the cooking at home experience to a new level. You’ll soon be able to stop by the “grab and go” market to get a pre-made bag with all the ingredients needed to make your favorite Rulis’ International Restaurant dishes.

“We’ll have some ready to go meals, some videos where you will be cooking alongside me, and at the end of the hour, you will have a meal for four people. And again this keeps on changing so we keep evolving,” said Raul Gonzalez the Owner and Chef of Rulis’ International Kitchen.

Gonzalez adding that only about 50 percent of the normal clientele has been coming to dine in, but now more people can cook from home it’s something some Rulis’ fans are excited for.

“I think that’s awesome that they’re getting started with that because it would make it very practical for us to do it at home,” said Liliana Mackey a Rulis’ International Kitchen Customer. “Now that we’re virtual and we’re at home with the kids while they’re receiving their school instruction and we’re working from home so it makes it very practical and convenient to just pick up the ingredients and cook the meals at home and do that as a family.”

The way to get a pre-made ingredient pack is to sign up for the cooking class on Facebook.

“You’ll basically do everything through Facebook, you’ll pay for your pack on Facebook and then you’ll come to pick it up the day before or the day of depending on your schedule. And then we’ll cook,” Gonzalez said.

While the idea for the virtual cooking classes and the “grab and go” market came from the pandemic, Gonzalez said he plans to continue it in the future.

“I think that if we don’t do those things the restaurant won’t survive in the future because I think the industry has changed, I think the market has changed,” Gonzalez said.