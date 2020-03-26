El Paso residents urged not to use playground equipment or workout stations during ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Parks and Recreation Department is urging residents not to use playground equipment or workout stations if they visit City parks during the “Stay Home, Work Safe” order.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said people are allowed to go to public parks and open recreation areas but are discouraged from using playground or outdoor exercise equipment.

This is because the El Paso Public Health Department warned that the virus can live on surfaces for hours and sometimes even days.

“Fresh air and exercise are an important part of maintaining wellness during this unprecedented period in which we work to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 in our community,” said El Paso Parks and Recreation Department Interim Director Ben Fyffe. “Families are urged to use caution, avoid playgrounds and exercise equipment while still enjoying access to El Paso’s parks.”

Parks and trails remain open to the public with some recommendations that include:

· Maintaining at least 6 feet of social distance from others

· Choose less populated parks and trails

· Do not park in a crowded parking lot or use a crowded trail

· Wash hands before and after each visit

All Parks and Recreation facilities remain closed until further notice as a precautionary response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials said that residents can stay up-to-date with the latest COVID-19 information by subscribing to both the City of El Paso and DPH social media platforms.

Information is also available by calling the COVID-19 hotline (915) 212-6843 or (915) 21-COVID.