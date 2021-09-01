El Paso rescue team responds to water rescue, no individuals found

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Members from the El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue crew responded to reports of a person in the water Wednesday evening in the Chihuahita area, however, no individuals were found.

Two teams of divers, one at Paisano and Ruhlen, and a second one by the Chihuahuita Rec Center, performed a thorough investigation of the area.

A spokesperson for the fire department said the operation terminated at 6:48 p.m.

A few minutes ago, EPFD Water Rescue crews responded to a report of a person in the water.



Two teams of divers, one at Paisano and Ruhlen, and a second one by the Chihuahuita Rec Center, performed a thorough investigation of the area. No individuals found.



Crews returning. pic.twitter.com/lOu7o3hApt — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) September 2, 2021

A second group of divers continued the search at Paisano and Ruhlen. No individuals found. Operation terminated at 6:48PM.

–

Un segundo grupo de buzos continuó la búsqueda en Paisano y Ruhlen. No se encontraron personas. Operación terminada a las 6:48PM. https://t.co/VKJwouLuez pic.twitter.com/RpV1YAwHgM — Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar (@EPFDEnrique) September 2, 2021

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.