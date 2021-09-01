El Paso rescue team responds to water rescue, no individuals found

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Members from the El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue crew responded to reports of a person in the water Wednesday evening in the Chihuahita area, however, no individuals were found.
Two teams of divers, one at Paisano and Ruhlen, and a second one by the Chihuahuita Rec Center, performed a thorough investigation of the area.
A spokesperson for the fire department said the operation terminated at 6:48 p.m.
