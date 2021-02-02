El Paso Republican Party split, new GOP organization formed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Republican Party appears to have split over vision and leadership as a new organization headed by Rick Seeberger emerged.

Party officials expected Seeberger to cause a scene at Monday night’s meeting at an Alamo designed Christian center in central El Paso. But he quietly stepped down when nearly 100 members of the party largely rejected an idea to allow him to speak.

Members of the party peacefully elected Ray Baca as their new chairman, who immediately appointed Bethany Hatch as his vice-chair. The election puts Baca at the head of a side of the party that is recognized by the state branch.

The move was met with applause and cheers as Baca proclaimed Hatch to be the future of the party in El Paso and that the group needed to unify.

There was some caution for COVID-19 as temperatures were checked at the door. But it was evident that masks were not mandatory and few wore them.

Before the night was over, Republican party members found a news release in their e-mail inboxes that a new political organization had been formed under Seeberger. And, that assets from the existing organization had been formally transferred to the new one.

The new organization is called the El Paso Republican Party of El Paso County, Inc. and was formed on Jan. 19, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s website. Seeberger, who defeated Adolfo Telles in the last election to represent the party, heads the organization.

Republican party members from both sides value the transferred assets at $20,000 but members of the original organization expect Seeberger to return them.

“I would be surprised if he doesn’t,” said Adolfo Telles, a former chairman of the party.

The state Republican party headed by Allen West called on the local GOP to hold an election for a new chairman when Seeberger released a press release claiming he was resigning from the party on Jan. 20.

He said “it was crystal clear now that most of the CEC members simply want to operate the party in the same old manner.” He had formed the new organization the day before.

A week later, Seeberger said he was rescinding his resignation.

Monday night’s events were the latest in the turbulent couple of months for El Paso members as they wrestled over the party’s future and leadership.

Senior members on both sides of the Republican party described a strained relationship over leadership before the vote on Monday. Many had become unhappy with the way the party was being steered, members said.

Baca said he hopes members of the party find ways to come together and talk to each other. He said he will help usher outreach to El Pasoans with the Republican message.

“I am going to ask every single one of you here to be on this,” he said. “And, I am going to ask every single one of you, even if you were a staunch Seeberger supporter, I don’t care. I am not going to hold it against you. I want you to work for the benefit of the party.”

But Seeberger says the organization Baca was elected to lead no longer exists.

He claims during a September meeting, the party’s leadership voted to change the organization of the party from a nonprofit to a chapter 527 entity, which is defined as a political organization to influence selection, nomination, election, appointment or defeat of candidates at various levels.

Seeberger said he resigned because he saw precinct chairs representing the interests of the previous administration get elected. He claims it was not in line with the party’s rules.

He said he also resigned because the organization as it was would no longer exist and because the new entity was being created.

Seeberger rescinded his resignation when members of the party encouraged to remain a part of the process with the original organization.

“There’s a whole group of people that are the same people that fought and it created losing situations for candidates for years. The same group of people, of one of which is now supposedly the new chairman,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a major shakeup over the next two months.”