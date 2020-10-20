El Paso reports 666 new virus cases, 3 new deaths

El Paso sets new records in hospitalizations and number of patients in ICU.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported three deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in El Paso to 560.

All three patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 50s and two males in their 70s.

The Health Department reported 666 news cases, as well as 43 weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 41 and 42. We are currently in CDC Week 43.

On Tuesday, 8,564 active cases were reported, again topping the previous high. Hospitalizations are at a high with 565 patients hospitalized and there was a record 141 in the ICU.

Health officials said that 24,754 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at El Paso’s COVID-19 data, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at epstrong.org.

Latest Headlines