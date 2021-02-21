El Paso reports 6 new virus deaths, 519 new cases

112,618 in El Paso County have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported six new virus-related deaths on Sunday.

The deaths occurred over a period of more than four months, according to the Health Department.

All six patients had underlying health conditions. They include one woman in her 60s, two women in their 70s and one man and two women in their 80s.

The Health Department also reported 519 news cases on Sunday, as well as two additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC 2021 Week 7. We are currently in CDC Week 7.

There are 6,862 active cases, with 381 individuals who are hospitalized, 146 in the ICU and 94 on ventilators.

As of Sunday, 112,226 individuals, or 92 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard, there have been 55,563 people in El Paso County who have been fully vaccinated and 112,618 who have received at least one dose.

