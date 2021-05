EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Health Department is reporting 41 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and no new deaths.

City figures show 132,456 have recovered from infections from the novel coronavirus. And, 923 case remain active in the area.

