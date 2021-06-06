El Paso reports 25 additional COVID-19 cases, one death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso’s health department says there are 25 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

The health department says one death was reported on Sunday, which is attributed to complications from a coronavirus infection.

The number of deaths associated with complications from the virus is 2,621 in the region.

As of Sunday, there are 653 active cases of COVID-19 in El Paso County. Official data shows 132,870 individuals have recovered.

There are 53 people hospitalized due to infections and 20 are in intensive care, according to the city of El Paso’s health department.

For a detailed look at El Paso’s COVID-19 data, visit epstrong.org.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.