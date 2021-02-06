El Paso records over 400 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Public Health Department announced 404 new cases and four deaths related to COVID-19.

The department’s announcement includes 12 additional cases, which were delayed local results by the state. As of Saturday, there are 34,915 active cases in the area and 79,024 people have recovered since the virus was detected in El Paso.

Four men succumbed to their symptoms and are said to have had underlying health conditions. One man was in his 60’s, one in his 80’s and two in their 70’s.

