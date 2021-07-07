El Paso records one COVID-19 death after full vaccination since immunization efforts began

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Public Health Department says one individual has died after becoming fully-vaccinated since immunization efforts began.

Health officials say the individual was fully-vaccinated prior to becoming ill and was one of 14 deaths recorded this past week.

Nearly 66 percent of the El Paso community comprising of 688,420 individuals aged 12 and over have been fully-vaccinated, according to available data. Public information shows 2,658 individuals have died due to complications caused by the COVID-19 virus.

But breakthrough cases are expected as vaccines are not 100 percent and its possible for virus to bypass vaccine protections.

El Paso health officials say breakthrough cases should not discourage residents from getting fully vaccinated as much data collected indicates it lessens the severity of infections.

Vaccines are effective and critical tools to reign in the impacts of the global pandemic, city health officials say.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.