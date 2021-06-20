El Paso records 9 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso’s Department of Public Health says 9 new COVID-19 cases were identified within the community on Sunday.

Officials are also saying there were no deaths associated with the virus today and no delayed results from the state.

The number of active cases is 305 and 133,406 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 infections since last March.

City data show 39 individuals are hospitalized with infections from the virus and 16 individuals are in intensive care units.

