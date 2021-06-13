El Paso records 4 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso Department of Public Health says four new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Sunday as case rates continue to show improvement throughout the region.

The health agency also says there were no deaths to record on Sunday. The findings come as the city has identified the lowest number of cases reported in a week since April 2020.

Officials say there are no delayed results to report from the state’s department of health.

As of Sunday, there are 444 active cases of COVID-19 and 133,175 individuals have recovered from infections.

For more information, visit epstrong.org.

