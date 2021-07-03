El Paso records 30 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso’s Department of Public Health recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Saturday.

City data show 44 individuals are hospitalized and 16 are in intensive care with complications related to infections from the novel coronavirus.

As of Saturday, 133,596 individuals have recovered from infections related to the virus. Health officials continue to urge the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Since last March, the region has recorded 136,692 positive cases of the virus within the community. And, 2,656 individuals have died due to complications from infections.

