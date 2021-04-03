El Paso records 137 new COVID-19 cases, more deaths

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Health Department recorded 137 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths related to complications from virus infections.

Additional cases show the region has seen a cumulative 130,026 cases since the novel coronavirus was first identified in the region a little more than a year ago. As of Saturday, the health department recorded a 3.91 percent rolling seven-day average positivity rate, a slight improvement from Friday.

A news release says a man and a woman in their 60s succumbed to complications from an infection from the virus. The agency also recorded two men and one woman in their 70s, and one woman in her 80s who succumbed to complications.

The health department says 94 deaths are still under investigation.

Data show 125,270 people have recovered from infections and there are 2,177 cases that remain active.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Convention Center to serve as vaccination site

Growing scrutiny over Texas voting bills

Grandparents fly into El Paso to visit grandchildren as CDC greenlights travel for fully vaccinated

City of El Paso receives 12,000 vaccine doses

Community asked to keep parks clean during Easter

Taco Avocat, Food Truck Fridays

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link