El Paso records 137 new COVID-19 cases, more deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Health Department recorded 137 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths related to complications from virus infections.

Additional cases show the region has seen a cumulative 130,026 cases since the novel coronavirus was first identified in the region a little more than a year ago. As of Saturday, the health department recorded a 3.91 percent rolling seven-day average positivity rate, a slight improvement from Friday.

A news release says a man and a woman in their 60s succumbed to complications from an infection from the virus. The agency also recorded two men and one woman in their 70s, and one woman in her 80s who succumbed to complications.

The health department says 94 deaths are still under investigation.

Data show 125,270 people have recovered from infections and there are 2,177 cases that remain active.