El Paso records 122 new COVID-19 cases, one death

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso’s Health Department reported 122 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday related to the virus.

The health department says 28 delayed tests were reported today adding to a cumulative total of 133,270 cases and 2,508 deaths. Data shows 128,222 residents have recovered from the virus and 2,412 cases remain active.

A man in his 60’s succumbed to complications from an infection.

The city says 618,560 COVID-19 cases have been administered to the community.

