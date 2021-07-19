El Paso ranks one of the worst places for ‘hipsters,’ despite hidden gems

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Craving culture? A recent survey ranked El Paso as one of the worst cities in the country for hipsters.
Lawnstarter, an online company that connects homeowners with lawn services, compared 150 of the largest cities in the U.S. and the Borderland — sadly — received some of the lowest marks when it comes to offering access to thrift stores, farmers markets, record stores and more.
Despite the uncool implication, El Paso is home to cultural gems that underscore the unique identity of the Sun City. KTSM 9 News compiled a list:
Thrift stores
- Chumel’s Thrift Store
- Fresh Sip Coffee and Thrift
- 2nd Chance Thrift Store
- Uptown Cheapskate
- The Red Door Vintage
Farmers markets
- Ardovinos Desert Crossing Farmers Market
- El Paso Downtown Artist and Farmers Market
- Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market
- Country Club Farmers Market
- Las Cruces Farmers and Crafts Market
Record stores
- Sound Decay Records
- Atomic Wax
- Just a Few Records
- Mother of Pearl Vinyl
- Eyeconik Records & Apparel (Las Cruces)
