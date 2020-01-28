El Paso ranked as one of the worst cities for football fans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While football is America’s favorite sport, El Paso was ranked as one of the worst cities for football fans in the country, according to a report by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

Football is by far America’s favorite sport to watch, with more popularity than basketball, baseball, and soccer combined. According to WalletHub, 62 percent of Americans consider themselves fans of professional football.

In a recent study conducted, WalletHub compared more than 240 cities in the country with at least one college or professional football team across 21 key metrics. The data set ranged from the number of NFL and college football teams, to fan friendliness.

Football Fandom in El Paso ranks (1=Best, 122=Avg.)

• 234th – Performance Level of College Football (FBS & FCS) Team(s)

• 22nd – Min. Season Ticket Price for College Football Game

• 204th – College Football Stadium Capacity

• 230th – College Football Fan Engagement

El Paso ranked number 236 out of 245 cities as one of the worst cities for football fans overall, and number 46 among large cities.

For more information and statistics visit WalletHub’s full report at https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-cities-for-football-fans/9691/.