El Paso Punk Rock Flea Market presents another *bleep* art show, night market

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you’re looking for a chance to scope local art, eat great food and enjoy some drinks; it’s time to save the date.
El Paso Punk Rock Flea Market announced on its Facebook “Another F*cking Art Show and Night Market” will be happening Friday, September 24, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Undisputed Craft House (1881 Saul Kleinfeld).
The event is free for all ages and is also pet friendly.
You can expect a lot of art, books, local swag, custom clothing and so much more.
Undisputed Craft House will be serving up hand crafted cocktails, cold craft beers, and will have their full menu ready to serve up comfort food.
There will also be aguas frescas from Thirsty AF 915, and vegan options from Weirdo Beardo Jerky.
