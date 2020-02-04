El Paso Public Library teams up with Chick-fil-A for book drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Public Library and participating Chick-fil-A restaurants will be holding a book drive for youth 18 years old and younger.

Books will be collected starting today, through Saturday, Feb. 8.

According to a release, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants will give away one original chicken sandwich to everyone who donates one new children’s or young adult book valued at $5 or more to the El Paso Public Library.

Books collected during the drive will be given away during the annual Día de Los Niños, Día de Los Libros celebration scheduled for April 25 at San Jacinto Plaza.

The Public Library/Chick-fil-A book drive will be offered at the following locations:

Chick-fil-A – 7597 N. Mesa Street

Chick-fil-A – 6450 N. Desert Blvd. (West Towne Marketplace)

Chick-fil-A – 1840 N. Zaragosa Rd

Chick-fil-A – 12240 Montana Ave.

For more information on the book drive, call the El Paso Public Library at (915) 212-3217.