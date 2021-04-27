El Paso Public Library and Khalid Foundation team up for Mother’s Day essay contest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Public Library and Khalid Foundation are behind an essay contest to honor maternal figures in the community.

Children between the ages of 5 and 18 are invited to write a brief essay why they love maternal figures in their lives. Essays can be dedicated to moms, aunts, grandmothers, older sisters and others who have served as motherly influence.

Essays can be written in English and Spanish. The deadline for the essay contest is this Friday. Two winners will be awarded a “luxurious prize package to give to their maternal figure on Mother’s Day.

To enter visit the El Paso Public Library’s website or call (915) 212-3217.

