EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Family Place section was designed as a comfortable space for young children and their parents and caregivers. In this space, young children may explore, play, share books, learn together, and meet other families. Starting next year, families can sign up for a free 5-week workshop series for toddlers and their parents and caregivers.

The El Paso Public Library received a grant from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission Family Place Libraries Project to create the space. The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) initiated the Family Place Libraries™ Project in 2015 to help public libraries address early learning to ensure that all children enter school ready and able to learn.

Family Place Libraries™ is a national network providing a welcoming community environment with resources for families to nurture their children’s development from birth to help ensure they enter school ready and able to learn. Family Place emphasizes the importance of play in early learning and the importance of parents and caregivers to promote and participate in children’s play.

To learn more about the El Paso Public Libraries, including programs and events, visit www.elpasolibrary.org.